Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Quesse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Quesse Sr.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. Quesse Sr. Obituary
LA SALLE - William G. Quesse Sr., 91, of La Salle, died March 21, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.

Private services will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle with Rev. Gary McKee officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle.

Mr. Quesse was born in La Salle on June 3, 1928 to Arthur and Ruth (Baker) Quesse. He married Rita Essl in St. Joseph's Church in La Salle on June 18, 1949. He and his wife Rita owned and operated Quesse Moving and Storage until his retirement in 2000. Bill was a member of La Salle-Peru Kiwanis Club and the Odd Fellows.

He was a founding member of Illinois Valley Transportation Association and served on the board of La Salle Senior Little League. Bill enjoyed woodworking and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Tom) Lyons of Dalzell; three sons, Gary (Debbie) Quesse of La Salle, James (Mary) Quesse of La Salle and William (Liz) Quesse Jr. of Spring Valley; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rita on December 17, 2014; and one sister Arlene Scepaniak.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -