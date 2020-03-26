|
|
LA SALLE - William G. Quesse Sr., 91, of La Salle, died March 21, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.
Private services will be in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle with Rev. Gary McKee officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle.
Mr. Quesse was born in La Salle on June 3, 1928 to Arthur and Ruth (Baker) Quesse. He married Rita Essl in St. Joseph's Church in La Salle on June 18, 1949. He and his wife Rita owned and operated Quesse Moving and Storage until his retirement in 2000. Bill was a member of La Salle-Peru Kiwanis Club and the Odd Fellows.
He was a founding member of Illinois Valley Transportation Association and served on the board of La Salle Senior Little League. Bill enjoyed woodworking and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Tom) Lyons of Dalzell; three sons, Gary (Debbie) Quesse of La Salle, James (Mary) Quesse of La Salle and William (Liz) Quesse Jr. of Spring Valley; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rita on December 17, 2014; and one sister Arlene Scepaniak.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.