William J. 'Bill Gerber
William J. 'Bill' Gerber

Born: June 14, 1934; Ottawa

Died: May 19, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – William J. "Bill" Gerber, 85 of La Salle, died May 19, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, private family services will be Friday at the Ptak Funeral Home. Cremation rites will take place following the services. Graveside services will be at a later date in Oakwood Memorial Park Ottawa.

Bill was born June 14, 1934 in Ottawa to Edgar and Ruth (Baysoar) Gerber. He married Carol Kincheski March 11, 1960. He served in the US Army from 1957-59.

Bill was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 32 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the La Salle Horseshoe League and was a coach in La Salle Little League. Bill was an avid Cub fan.

Bill is survived by his three sons, Jeff (Lori) Gerber of Peru, Jay (Diane) Gerber of La Salle and Brian (Elisabeth) Gerber of La Salle; six grandchildren, Brandon (Amy) Gerber, Dylan Gerber, Emily (Milan) Gerber, Brady Gerber, Hannah Gerber and Beau Gerber; four stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Jadelyn, Jazmine and Jewel; three step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and his beloved cat, Taj.

Bill was preceded in death his wife Carol in 2017; two stepsons, Ralph and Randy Murphy; and one brother in infancy.

Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com


Published in News Tribune on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 20, 2020
Healing Hope and Sympathy Gift Basket
