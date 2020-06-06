William 'Bill' J. Walowski
Born: January 15, 1951
Died: June 3, 2020
PRINCETON – William "Bill" J. Walowski 69 of Princeton, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.
Bill was born in Chicago, IL on January 15, 1951 to Aloysius and Camilla (Draminski) Walowski. After graduating in 1969 from DeLasalle High School, he married his love of over 49 years, Kathleen Allison on July 31, 1971 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Chicago, IL. He worked at the Cook County Highway Department, retired after 25 years with Consolidate Freightways and was currently working at Kankakee Grain during retirement. He was a proud Teamster Union Member of Central State and Local 710.
He enjoyed playing slots and cards, woodworking, waxing vehicles, yard work and vacationing in the sun. He had a love for ice cream bars, pound cake, 7 & 7 and his Old Style and most of all, proving his children wrong! His favorite times were spent with his family, hanging out with his loved ones, playing with his grandchildren and hanging out with his German shepherd, Tango.
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Walowski of Princeton, IL; his four children, William "Billy" (Shannon) of Eagle, WI, Tammy (Shane) Humpage of Utica, IL, Brian Walowski of Princeton, IL, and Jason Walowski of Princeton, IL; eight grandchildren, Lynsay "Munchkin" and Logan "Brusier" Humpage, Krysten "Tiger," Payton "Crusher," Cole "Chip," Kai "Dale" Walowski, Brycen "Yoda an d Teagan "Cheeks" Walowski; two sisters, Florence Paprzycki of Chicago, IL and Geri Schremp of Naperville, IL; two brothers, Tom (Val) Walowski of Naperville, IL and Dale (Penny) Walowski Plainfield, IL; he was also an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Camilla Walowski; one brother, Aloysius "Smokey" Walowski; one sister, Dolores "Mikey" Burns; mother-in-law, Kathryn Allison; three brothers-in-law, Charles Allison, William Allison and Jesse Allison; one sister-in-law, Linda Becerra; and two nephews, Michael Paprzycki and David Schremp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charitable distribution.
A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Oakland Cemetery officiated by Father Daniel Gifford.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Born: January 15, 1951
Died: June 3, 2020
PRINCETON – William "Bill" J. Walowski 69 of Princeton, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.
Bill was born in Chicago, IL on January 15, 1951 to Aloysius and Camilla (Draminski) Walowski. After graduating in 1969 from DeLasalle High School, he married his love of over 49 years, Kathleen Allison on July 31, 1971 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, Chicago, IL. He worked at the Cook County Highway Department, retired after 25 years with Consolidate Freightways and was currently working at Kankakee Grain during retirement. He was a proud Teamster Union Member of Central State and Local 710.
He enjoyed playing slots and cards, woodworking, waxing vehicles, yard work and vacationing in the sun. He had a love for ice cream bars, pound cake, 7 & 7 and his Old Style and most of all, proving his children wrong! His favorite times were spent with his family, hanging out with his loved ones, playing with his grandchildren and hanging out with his German shepherd, Tango.
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Walowski of Princeton, IL; his four children, William "Billy" (Shannon) of Eagle, WI, Tammy (Shane) Humpage of Utica, IL, Brian Walowski of Princeton, IL, and Jason Walowski of Princeton, IL; eight grandchildren, Lynsay "Munchkin" and Logan "Brusier" Humpage, Krysten "Tiger," Payton "Crusher," Cole "Chip," Kai "Dale" Walowski, Brycen "Yoda an d Teagan "Cheeks" Walowski; two sisters, Florence Paprzycki of Chicago, IL and Geri Schremp of Naperville, IL; two brothers, Tom (Val) Walowski of Naperville, IL and Dale (Penny) Walowski Plainfield, IL; he was also an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Camilla Walowski; one brother, Aloysius "Smokey" Walowski; one sister, Dolores "Mikey" Burns; mother-in-law, Kathryn Allison; three brothers-in-law, Charles Allison, William Allison and Jesse Allison; one sister-in-law, Linda Becerra; and two nephews, Michael Paprzycki and David Schremp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charitable distribution.
A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Oakland Cemetery officiated by Father Daniel Gifford.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.