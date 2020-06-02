William J. 'Bill' WilliamS Sr.
Born: August 7, 1940; Sparland
Died: May 27, 2020; Henry
HENRY – William J. "Bill" Williams, Sr., 79, of Henry, passed away at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Henry.
The funeral was at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St,. Henry, with Deacon Robert Murphy officiating. Burial followed at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Henry, with military rites accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago.
Bill was born August 7, 1940 in Sparland, Illinois to James and Alice (Dykes) Williams. He was raised by a foster or "second mother," Irene McClusky from about the age of 6 till leaving for the Navy. He married Norma Buser on December 21, 1963 at St. Patrick's Church, Camp Grove, IL. She survives in Henry.
Also surviving are his children, William J. (Corlyn) William, Jr., Norridge, and Susan (David) Bogatitus, of Henry; three grandchildren, Sophia, Todd, and Dixie and one sister, Carol Raines.
His parents; one brother, Lawrence Williams; and a grandson, Scott Williams, preceded him in death.
Bill was a member of St. Mary's Church. He had served his country in the United States Navy, serving in the Bay of Pigs, Cuba. He was very proud of his service and spoke of it often. He traveled extensively with the Navy seeing many places and countries. He was stationed in Washington DC, in the ceremonial service.
Bill retired in 1994 from Caterpillar Tractor Company as a welder and a driver, lastly working at the Mossville plant building K-9.
He was a member of the Lacon American Legion, Post #0593, a Lifelong member of the Lacon Mason Lodge # 61, the Caterpillar Retirees Club and in his youth was an Eagle Scout.
He will be remembered for love of the outdoors, fishing with his grandchildren, playing golf, being a great storyteller and spending time with family. He never knew a stranger, always being able and willing to talk to just about anyone.

Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.