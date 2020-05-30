William 'Bill' P. Horyn



Born: March 28, 1946



Died: May 27, 2020



CHANNAHON – William "Bill" P. Horyn, 74, of Channahon, and formerly of Compton, passed away peacefully in his sleep May 27, 2020 at Lake Shore Rehab and Healthcare, Joliet.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date with burial in Melugin Cemetery. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



William was born March 28, 1946 in Chicago to Emil and Mary (Walters) Horyn. Having worked in the automotive industry for over 30 years, his passion for antique cars and collectables was the theme of his life. He was a hard worker and talented in many areas. Friends loved Bill for his sense of humor. He will be missed by many.



He is survived by his wife, Roberta "Betty" Buller Horyn, who he was married to for 20 years; sister, Eleanor Pratt; daughters, Wendy (Greg) Ashford and Nanine (Steve) Tully. Extended family include daughters Rhonda (Ed) Richards, Michelle (Rick) Topolewski and Rebecca (Paul) Roulo. Beloved grandfather to Riley Ashford, Clay Leonard, Wilson Ashford, Trent Ashford, Cole Leonard. He extended his grandfatherly love to Angela Topolewski, Kimberly Topolewski, Ricky Topolewski, Brittany Richards, Jessica Roulo, and Jacob Roulo. Great-grandfather to Ashley, Jax, and Mia.



He was preceded in death by his sister Marlene Arvidson and brother Robert Horyn.



Memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Research.





