Wilma L. Sharp
Born: Octobe 9, 1930
Died: November 14, 2020
PERU – Wilma L. Sharp, 90, of Peru, and a resident of Liberty Village for the past 5 years, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital.
Cremation will be accorded and burial services will be held at Newburg Cemetery in Missouri in the spring. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting Wilma's family.
Wilma was born on October 9, 1930 in Newburg, MO to Robert and Katie (Farley) Louzader. Wilma had worked for many years as a cook. She enjoyed baking, and her family will always remember her cakes. She loved watching her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Kimberly) Sharp of Utica; her daughter, Beverly Sharp of LaSalle; her granddaughters, Tiffany and Amber Sharp; several great-grandchildren; her oldest sister, Virginia Salvog, and her brother, Don Louzader, both of Springfield, MO.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters, Nada Sawyer of Arizona and Francis Thomas of California.
