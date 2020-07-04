Wilma M. Walter
Born: March 28, 1928
Died: July 1, 2020
ARLINGTON – Wilma M. Walter, 92, of Arlington passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at Liberty Village in Princeton.
Private graveside services will be Monday in Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley with Rev. Mike Slutz officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Walter was born in rural Princeton on March 28, 1928 to Neil and Gertrude (Gronbach) McKee. She is a 1945 graduate of Hall High School. On January 15, 1950, she married Ivan Walter in the Seatonville Congregational Church. In addition to being a homemaker and raising her five children, Mrs. Walter graduated from the Wilton School of Cake Design and made custom cakes for many years..
Mrs. Walter was a member of the Hollowayville United Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, square dancing, round dancing, traveling, playing games, quilting, and crafting. Mrs. Walter loved to cook for her family and friends, as well as hosting her family for the holidays. She and Ivan wintered in Mesa, Arizona for over 30 years. She cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Walter is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ivan of Arlington; five children, Carl Walter of rural Spring Valley, Bonnie (Barry) Burkman of rural Princeton, Sherry (Steve) Metz of rural Fairbury, Pat (Larry) Pearson of rural Malden, and Doris "Dorrie" (Steve) Simon of rural Owatonna, MN; eight grandchildren, Denise Burkman, Shawn Burkman, Rob (Kimi) Burkman, Chris (Lauren) Metz, Kim (Trevor) Maloch, Emily (Clif) Rosenberger, Paul Pearson, and Stacy (Matt) Sink; step granddaughter Brit (Toby) Erler; seven great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Rosenberger, Harrison Maloch, Theo Metz, Grace Maloch, Clinton Rosenberger, Walter Metz, Claire Maloch; two step-great-grandchildren, Kiya and Kelton Erler; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Francis McKee; sister, Hazel (McKee) Pinter; brother, Dale McKee; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hollowayville United Church of Christ.
