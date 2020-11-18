Wilmer Lee Sears



Born: January 6, 1930; Princeton



Died: November 14, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – Wilmer Lee Sears passed away on November 14, 2020 at Liberty Village in Princeton, IL at the age of 90.



He was born on January 6, 1930 in Princeton, IL to Harvey & Dina( Camp) Sears. He resided in Tiskilwa, IL, Washington, IL and Sarasota, FL during his lifetime.



Wilmer married Shirley Swartzendruber on March 10, 1957 at Willow Springs Mennonite Church in Tiskilwa, IL. They enjoyed traveling and visiting their many friends, and especially having good times with the Swartzendruber relatives before Shirley's death in 2009. Winters in Sarasota were very special for them.



A special interest for Wilmer and Shirley was the Mennonite Heritage center in Metamora, IL. They spent many hours hosting and helping with maintenance and repair jobs. Some items of historic interest, such as a loom, were donated to the center by them.



Wilmer always looked forward to the Mennonite Relief sales. He would always want to know when the next one was coming up. He enjoyed the pancake and sausage meals and even would bid on a quilt every now and then, as quilts were also a hobby for Shirley.



Wilmer enjoyed his farm connections and loved to attend farm auctions to deal with farm machinery. Having coffee and chats with his friends at local coffee shops was always a pleasant, uplifting venture.



He was active in service projects such as All Faiths Food Bank in Florida and Illinois. One of the highlights which he frequently talked about was his voluntary service in Puerto Rico in the '50s with the Ulrich Foundation. He was employed by Ulrich Manufacturing in Roanoke, IL following his service in Puerto Rico.



A memorable occasion for Wilmer was his 90th birthday celebration in January. Little did we know that 2020 would restrict our visits with him. It was pleasing to know that Wilmer enjoyed the many friends and relatives who came to celebrate him. He was uplifted with the many cards he received as well.



Wilmer was a lifelong member of Mennonite churches in Tiskilwa, Metamora and Sarasota. He was an active member of the Gideon's Bible Society for many years.



Wilmer was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; brothers, Duane, Bob and Earl Sears; numerous aunts and uncles; and a nephew, Bill Sears.



Survivors include his brother, Merle (Joy) Sears of Tiskilwa, IL: sisters-in-law, Kay (Eureka, IL) Janet (Madison, MO), and Jane (Goshen, IN) Sears; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Swartzendruber relatives.



Wilmer had a caring heart and has chosen Willow Springs Mennonite Church, Tiskilwa, IL or Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) 21 South 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501-0500 for anyone desiring to donate in his memory.



Although feeling sadness for the loss of Wilmer, we are rejoicing that he is being rewarded in the heavenly kingdom for a life well lived. He liked the Bible verse in John 14:3 that says "... if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."



Due to precautions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the family will be planning a memorial service for a later date. Our appreciation and thanks to Wilmer's caretakers and friends who have given support and encouragement, especially in the past months of Isolation at the nursing home. Wilmer was appreciative of the care given to him at Greenfield Retirement Home and Liberty Village during the past couple years.





