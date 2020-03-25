|
|
NEW CREEK - Alan R. Rotruck, 61, of Grayson Gap Road, New Creek, WV, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on July 29, 1958 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Raymond D. and Opal A. (Likens) Rotruck.
Mr. Rotruck was a 1976 graduate of Keyser High School and attended Potomac State College. He was employed at Pilgrim's Pride in Moorefield, WV and formerly attended the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek. He was an avid pool player.
Surviving is his sister, Carolyn S. Rotruck of New Creek; his stepmother, Catherine M. (Miller) Rader Rotruck of New Creek; an aunt, Kathern Knotts of Oakland, MD and cousins, Danny Knotts of Moyock, NC, Doug Knotts of McHenry, MD, Dennis Knotts of Oakland, Darlene and Bill Custer and family of Keyser, Mike and Mary Jane Dawson and family and Terry and Donna Dawson and family, all of New Creek.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation.
Interment will be in the Davis Cemetery, Antioch, WV with graveside services at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020