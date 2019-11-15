|
UPPER TRACT, W.Va. - Alan Richard Miller Sr., 79, of Upper Tract, WV, passed away on October 23, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV, due to complications with pneumonia.
He was born on May 23, 1942, to Forrest and Nannie Novella Miller in Keyser, WV, where he grew up.
He graduated from Keyser High School and completed his education as a graduate of Potomac State College. He spent his career as an entomologist for the WV Department of Agriculture before his retirement. Alan also taught at Davis & Education College.
Alan's love of nature extended to his leisure time. He was a botany leader at Camp Caesar Forestry Camp, a nature photographer, a leader at WV Forest Industries Camp, participated in the Wildflower Pilgrimage in the Great Smoky Mountains and was a white oak basket weaver. Alan was very involved in the communities that he loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Left to cherish their memories of Alan are his daughter, Nicole L. Miller of Hilton Head Island, SC, and her mother Brenda J. Miller of Blackstone, VA; sister, Judy Garrett and husband, Gerald; brother, Ernest Miller and wife, Eileen; long time companion, Martha McCourt of Webster Springs; many cousins; and other extended family members.
He has been reunited with his parents and son, Alan Richard Miller, Jr.
Alan's request for cremation has been honored. It was his desire to have his ashes returned to the earth of his family farm in Dry Fork, WV. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at his home in Upper Tract in August of 2020. Please contact Alan's daughter, Nicole Miller, directly for details about the service at [email protected]">[email protected].
In lieu of flowers, the family will be creating the Alan R. Miller Scholarship Fund to assist underprivileged children in attending summer camps. Please contact Nicole Miller at [email protected]">[email protected] for specific details as they are finalized.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019