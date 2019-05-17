|
BARTON- Albertus Jones "Tink" Llewellyn, 94 passed away on May 17, 2019 at Sterling Care at Frostburg Village.
Born January 26, 1925, he was the son of the late Albertus and Ethel (Jones) Llewellyn. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ruth (Mason) Llewellyn, a brother, Gerald Llewellyn and a sister, Eleanor Poole.
Tink began working at Westvaco in October 1946 and retired out of the Quality Control Department in 1990. He was a member of the Barton Masonic Lodge. Tink was often found singing, whistling or yodeling a tune.
Tink is survived by his wife, Norma Llewellyn, his children, Karen Hardman and husband, Ronald of Florence, SC, Dale Llewellyn and wife, Sharon of Fort Wayne, IN, and Janet Llewellyn of Laurel, DE. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Preston and husband, Dale of Barton and a brother Raymond Llewellyn of Frostburg. Tink is survived by his grandchildren, Heather Flowers and husband, Tim, Amy Rhodes and husband, Allen, Diane Johnson and fiancé Michael Davis, Christina Allen and husband, Kevin, Angela Dean and husband, Matthew, Dale Llewellyn Jr. and wife, Julie, Bradley Llewellyn and wife, Anna; his great grandchildren, Jeremy Rhodes and wife, Megan, Todd Rhodes, Kailey Allen, Harrison Flowers, Cara Allen, Ridge Johnson, Mason Flowers, Kyle Johnson, Dale Llewellyn III, Matthew Llewellyn, Madeline Dean, Jacob Llewellyn, Mason Llewellyn; and his great-great grandson, Bennett Rhodes.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Memorial Chapel, Barton on Sunday, May 19th from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, May 20th at 11:00 am with Tink's grandson, Dale Llewellyn Jr. officiating.
Interment will be in Philos Cemetery, Westernport
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 17 to May 31, 2019