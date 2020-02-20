|
BURLINGTON - Alfred B. McCauley, Sr., 78, of Northwestern Turnpike, Burlington, WV, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
Born on May 5, 1941 at Pasadena, MD, he was a son of the late Alfred Benjamin and Gladys Marie (Forman) McCauley.
Mr. McCauley was a truck driver and owned and operated the A&M Grocery Store in Burlington for 15 years. He also was a member of Local 311, Teamsters Union in Baltimore, MD.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Mary M. (Messenger) McCauley; five children, Alfred B. McCauley, Jr. and wife Corin of Ridgely, MD, Melanie M. McCauley of Hanover, MD, Karen M. Blum and husband Mike of Pasadena, Paula A. Childerss of Glen Burnie, MD and Robert E. McCauley of Pasadena; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. McCauley's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020