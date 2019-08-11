|
|
RAWLINGS, Md. - Allene Sowers, 91, formerly of Rawlings went home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019 at Sterling Care Frostburg Village.
Born August 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Thelma (Schramm) Kelly. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sowers Sr.; her son, David Sowers; her brother, Ernest Kelly; and her sister, Dorothy Wills.
Allene was a member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church. She most recently attended Rees Chapel with her son and daughter-in-law. Allene is a graduate of Piedmont High School.
She is survived by her son, Frank Sowers Jr. and his wife, Doris of New Creek, WV; her daughter-in-law, Kristi Sowers of Keyser, WV; her sister, Erma Landis of Rawlings; and her brother-in-law, Bernard Sowers and his wife. Allene is also survived by her grandchildren, Rusty Sowers and his wife, Lori, Brian Sowers, Bradley Sowers and his wife, Jessica; and her great grandchildren, Leslee, Andrew, Violet, Mckenzie, Brady and Kash. She is survived by her nephew, Gary Sowers and his wife, Alice of Keyser, WV; and a special niece, Karen Robertson and her husband, Barry of Virginia Beach, VA.
Friends and family will be received at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, on Tuesday, August 13th from 6 to 8 PM.
A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Stephon Reed officiating.
There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in Philos Cemetery, Westernport.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019