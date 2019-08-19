|
Together Again
BURLINGTON - Rev. Andrew C. Agnew, Sr., 86, of Parrill Hollow Road, Burlington, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Moran Manor Nursing Home in Westernport, MD.
Born on January 25, 1933 at Antioch, WV, he was a son of the late Daniel W. and Bessie A. (Roberts) Agnew. He also was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Joan (Harrison) Agnew on March 26, 2000; a brother, William Agnew and his wife Ruth; two sisters, Elva Rogers and her husband Junior and Twila Sions and her husband Haven, and an additional sister-in-law, Ruby Agnew.
Rev. Agnew was a 1951 graduate of Keyser High School, attended Potomac State College, received his BS Degree in Education from Frostburg State College in 1957 and his Masters of Divinity Degree in Theology from United Seminary in Dayton, Ohio in 1960.
A member of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, Andy was ordained as a pastor in the former Evangelical United Brethren Church in 1960. He served as a pastor to churches in Harrisonburg, VA, Westernport, MD, Germantown, OH, Dayton, VA, Roanoke, VA, Keyser, WV, Summersville, WV, Moorefield, WV and Lehew, WV. All told, Pastor Andy served as a pastor for over 50 years.
Rev. Agnew also served as administrator of the Burlington United Methodist Home from 1969-77 and retired with eight years of service from the WV Department of Health and Human Resources. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Grace (Eller) Agnew; three children, Andrew C. Agnew, Jr. and wife Brenda of Burlington, Sue Ann Hypes and husband Joe of Canvas, WV and David W. Agnew and wife Kristine of Sissonville, WV; a foster daughter, Brenda Robbins of Winston-Salem, NC; one brother, Rev. Daniel Agnew and wife Diane of Burlington; one sister, Althea Landes and husband Lyle of Antioch; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gwen Wolford officiating. Friends may also call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Burlington United Methodist Family Services, 538 New Creek Highway, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Rev. Agnew's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019