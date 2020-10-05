KEYSER - Andrew Wilson Baker, Sr., 75, of Valley View Lane, Keyser, WV, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on December 22, 1944 in Piedmont, WV, he was a son of the late Charles William and Anna Virginia (Dawson) Baker. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, infant Walter and Junior W. Baker and three sisters, infant Leona, Erma Landis and Bernadine Knox.
Mr. Baker was formerly employed with Wampler/Pilgrims Pride in Moorefield and LesCar Trucking. He spent nearly 30 years in the military, enlisted in the United States Army, serving in both Vietnam and in Afghanistan in Desert Storm. He was very proud of his military service to his country. He was a member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington, life member of Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW, Keyser, where he served as Junior and Senior Vice-Commander, former member of Kelly-Mansfield Post, American Legion in Piedmont and a current member of Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion in Keyser.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 50 years, Thelma J. (Wilt) Baker; two sons, Andrew W. Baker, Jr. and wife Sonia and Matthew W. Baker and wife Serena, all of Burlington; a brother, Lawrence Baker of Elk Garden, WV; two sisters, Ella Mae Cook of Keyser and Wilma L. Baker of Elk Garden and six grandchildren, Samual Baker, Alyssa Baker, Caitlin Hartzler, Austin Baker, Morgan Bowers and Alex Martin.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Ours officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Baker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.