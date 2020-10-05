1/1
Andrew Wilson Baker Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEYSER - Andrew Wilson Baker, Sr., 75, of Valley View Lane, Keyser, WV, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on December 22, 1944 in Piedmont, WV, he was a son of the late Charles William and Anna Virginia (Dawson) Baker. He also was preceded in death by two brothers, infant Walter and Junior W. Baker and three sisters, infant Leona, Erma Landis and Bernadine Knox.
Mr. Baker was formerly employed with Wampler/Pilgrims Pride in Moorefield and LesCar Trucking. He spent nearly 30 years in the military, enlisted in the United States Army, serving in both Vietnam and in Afghanistan in Desert Storm. He was very proud of his military service to his country. He was a member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington, life member of Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW, Keyser, where he served as Junior and Senior Vice-Commander, former member of Kelly-Mansfield Post, American Legion in Piedmont and a current member of Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion in Keyser.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 50 years, Thelma J. (Wilt) Baker; two sons, Andrew W. Baker, Jr. and wife Sonia and Matthew W. Baker and wife Serena, all of Burlington; a brother, Lawrence Baker of Elk Garden, WV; two sisters, Ella Mae Cook of Keyser and Wilma L. Baker of Elk Garden and six grandchildren, Samual Baker, Alyssa Baker, Caitlin Hartzler, Austin Baker, Morgan Bowers and Alex Martin.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Ours officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Baker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved