Ft. ASHBY - Ann E. Darnay, 73, of Fort Ashby, WV went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020. Born in East Northport, NY on November 12, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Al and Annabel E. Boasi.
She was a home healthcare provider, who loved her family, friends, animals, nature, and her homemakers group.
Survivors include her two daughters, Annabel E. Rowan and husband Kevin, and Christine Logsdon and fiance David Christifer; the father of her children, John Wall; a grandson Sean and wife Audrayana Rowan; a granddaughter, K.C. Rowan and fiance Keyshawn Perry; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, LeLand, and Layna; two brothers, Alfred and Glenn Boasi; and one sister Esther Benevento.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Rob Boasi.
As per her wishes her body was cremated.
Her family will be holding a Celebration of Life on September 6, 2020 beginning 2 p.m. at Wilma's Diner, 10 E Washington St, Fort Ashby, WV.
Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A. is assisting the family and condolences to the family can be made at www.ScarpelliFH.com