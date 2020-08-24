KEYSER – Ann E. Musgrove, 74, of Keyser, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence.
Born on June 2, 1946, in Keyser, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Rex Elma and Lucy M (Yost) House. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald V. Musgrove, on April 1, 2018; brother, Daniel L. "Danny" House and her sister, Bonnie Kay House.
Ann graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1964. She retired after 30 years as a Scale Operator for Pilgrim's Pride and worked as a seamstress for the Keyser Garment Factory until it went out of business and from Kenny Shoe Factory in Romney. She was a Methodist by faith and enjoyed the quality time spent at family functions surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Surviving are her three brothers, Gary L. House, Robbie House and Richard House all of Keyser; her sisters, Linda Eversole and husband Roger of Romney and Jean Bonnoni of Avonmore, PA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; special aunt, Mary House and her children and her beloved dog, "Queenie".
Family will receive friends at the Markwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00pm with the Reverend Sonny Dodds officiating. Interment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ann Musgrove to the Mineral County Humane Society, c/o Joy Fertig, 831 Cut Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
