LAVALE – Anna Elizabeth (Munson) Riley, 89, of LaVale, formerly of Piedmont, WV, went to be with the Lord at her residence, on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born on January 4, 1931, in Lonaconing, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lester A. Munson and Bessie (Kiddy) Munson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Ronald Munson; and two sisters, Betty Jane Munson, and Pauline Ruby Munson.
Anna was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Lonaconing. She was a 1949 graduate of Barton High School. She loved going to the ocean in the summertime in Virginia Beach. Anna retired with over 39 years of service from the Westvaco Corporation in Luke, where she worked in the control lab and as a timekeeper in the maintenance department.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan J. Riley, Stephens City, VA; one son, Ernie Riley, Jr. and wife Cheryl, LaVale; one grandson, Ernie Riley, III and wife Kelly, LaVale; the lights of her life, two great-grandsons, Hayden Isaiah Riley and Casen Lane Riley, both of LaVale; as well as several cousins in MD, FL, and SC. Anna is also survived by Beverly (Morris) Grant, whom Anna thought of as a daughter, as well as Beverly's husband Kevin, and her children, Olivia and Eric, Winchester, VA.
In accordance with Anna's wishes, she will be cremated and a private graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Barton, MD.
Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020