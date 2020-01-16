|
|
WESTERNPORT - Anne Virginia Davy, 69, of Hammond Street, Westernport, MD, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on October 12, 1950 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Albert Randolph and Geraldine Ann (Evans) Shoemaker. She also was preceded in death by a son, Terry Davy; a brother, Leo Shoemaker and a sister, Bonnie Haines.
Mrs. Davy was a 1968 graduate of Bruce High School and was formerly employed with the Sew-Rite Lingerie Company in Keyser. She was a member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek, WV.
Surviving is her son, Daryl Davy of Keyser; three grandchildren, Wyatt and Mary Vaneman and Alyssa Davy; two brothers, Gary Shoemaker of Augusta, WV and Randy Shoemaker and wife Karen of Keyser and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Shoemaker officiating.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Davy's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020