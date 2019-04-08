Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Arno W. "Woody" Miller

Arno W. "Woody" Miller Obituary
KEYSER - Arno W. "Woody" Miller, 86, of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, WV.
Born on March 12, 1933 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Robert F. and Sylvia Arbutus (Myers) Miller. He also was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Bauer, Guilda Cook and Janet True.
Mr. Miller was a self employed truck driver and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoorsman.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 62 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Stevens) Miller; two daughters, Lisa Umstot and husband Peyton of Reese's Mill, WV and Cheryl Anderson and husband Keith of Stephens City, VA; three grandchildren, Sarah Umstot, Matthew Umstot and Nicholas Wagoner and one great-grandson, Teagan W. Stein. Also surviving is one brother, Edward Ray Miller of Keyser and three sisters, Christine Lutman of Keyser, Ina Ray of Reidsville, NC and Barbara Snyder of Youngstown, OH.
At Mr. Miller's request, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK m 73123.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Miller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019
