NEW CREEK - Arthur William "Bill" Liller, 90, of Laureldale Community, New Creek, WV, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, WV.
Born on October 10, 1929 at 9 Church Street in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Oliver Frederick and Lula M. (Evans) Liller. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche N. (Likin) Liller on April 5, 1995 and by his brother and best friend, James Arnold "Jim" Liller in 2006.
Bill was a 1947 graduate of Keyser High School and served six months in the United States Air Force before being called home on a family hardship. A lifelong farmer, he also drove a school bus for the Mineral County Board of Education from 1956-88.
A devoted care giver to his wife Blanche, he was saved under the preaching of Rev. Swartz at the Laureldale E.U.B. Church and later became a member of the Oak Dale Church of the Brethren. In 1967, he was named an honorary member of the Mineral County FFA Chapter and formerly served as President of the Bus Drivers Association. His hobbies included operating a sawmill, constructing farm buildings, riding his four wheeler/mule, woodworking and hunting
Surviving are his daughters, Diane Liller of Laureldale and Linda Liller of Keyser; a sister, Mary Miller, a resident of the Egle Nursing Home in Lonaconing, MD; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Liller of New Creek and Alberta Likin of Keyser and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3-6 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James "Sonny" Dodds officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020