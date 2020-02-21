Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Liller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur William "Bill" Liller


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur William "Bill" Liller Obituary

NEW CREEK - Arthur William "Bill" Liller, 90, of Laureldale Community, New Creek, WV, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, WV.
Born on October 10, 1929 at 9 Church Street in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Oliver Frederick and Lula M. (Evans) Liller. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche N. (Likin) Liller on April 5, 1995 and by his brother and best friend, James Arnold "Jim" Liller in 2006.
Bill was a 1947 graduate of Keyser High School and served six months in the United States Air Force before being called home on a family hardship. A lifelong farmer, he also drove a school bus for the Mineral County Board of Education from 1956-88. 
A devoted care giver to his wife Blanche, he was saved under the preaching of Rev. Swartz at the Laureldale E.U.B. Church and later became a member of the Oak Dale Church of the Brethren. In 1967, he was named an honorary member of the Mineral County FFA Chapter and formerly served as President of the Bus Drivers Association. His hobbies included operating a sawmill, constructing farm buildings, riding his four wheeler/mule, woodworking and hunting
Surviving are his daughters, Diane Liller of Laureldale and Linda Liller of Keyser; a sister, Mary Miller, a resident of the Egle Nursing Home in Lonaconing, MD; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Liller of New Creek and Alberta Likin of Keyser and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3-6 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James "Sonny" Dodds officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Liller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -