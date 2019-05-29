|
KITZMILLER, Md. - Barbara Ann Lipscomb, 70, of Kitzmiller, died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center.
Born on April 23, 1949 in Barton, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Walter and Hilda Ester Warnick Stafford.
Barbara was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 1967 and continued her education at Prince George's General Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed by the Garrett County Memorial Hospital for 37 years, having retired in 2015. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Dale Lipscomb, whom she married on September 13, 1969; three wonderful children which she loved dearly, Heather Cooper and husband Gary of Oakland, MD, Melissa Mellinger and husband JD of Swanton, MD, and Joshua Lipscomb and wife Cassie of Kitzmiller, MD; six grandchildren, Madison Cooper, Ian Cooper, Mackayla Mellinger, Jeremiah Mellinger, Ava Lipscomb, and Levi Lipscomb; two sisters, Eloise Thompson and Isabell Niland, both of Westernport.
Friends will be received at the C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., 710 Church St., Kitzmiller, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM.
A funeral service will be held at the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Kitzmiller, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 AM with Rev. Thomas F. Matthews officiating.
Interment will follow in the Kalbaugh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cindy's Fund, P.O. Box 182, Oakland, MD 21550.
