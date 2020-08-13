1/
Barbara Ann Mangold
1945 - 2020
KEYSER - Barbara Ann Mangold, 75, of Confluence, PA, formerly of Keyser, WV,  died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Chrissy's Cozy Country Home in Confluence.
Born on February 3, 1945 in Core, WV, she was a daughter of the late Thomas William and Dixie Lee (Feathers) Ray.
Mrs. Mangold formerly attended the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly while living in Keyser.
Surviving is her daughter, Vicky Ann (Mangold) Wright and husband Charles of Romney, WV; two brothers, Richard Ray and wife Mary of Early, Texas and Thomas Ray, Jr. and wife Lisa of New Creek, WV; two sisters, Janet Ray, a resident of Dawn View Nursing Center, Fort Ashby, WV and Peggy Ray of Mill Creek, WV; two grandchildren, Brandee (Cain) Lovett and husband Bruce of Ashburn, VA and Tyler Shockey and his wife Paige and their daughter, Scarlett Rose of Augusta, WV and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. Mangold's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Placement of Mrs. Mangold's urn will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens Columbarium, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Mangold's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.



Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
