Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bliley's
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, WV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Bower) Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara (Bower) Johnson Obituary



RICHMOND, Va. - Barbara Bower Johnson, 95, passed away August 11. 2019.
She was a native of Keyser, WV. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aubrey R. Johnson; her parents, Charles and Leah W. Bower; sister, Beverly; brother, Arlington and son-in-law, Brian C. Helmus.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Johnson (Patsy); daughter, Jill J. Helmus; two grandsons, Jeffrey B. Johnson (Curtina); Jason B. Johnson (Jarman R. Fagalde'); five great-grandchildren, J. Benjamin Johnson, Julian B. Johnson, Lucien P. Johnson, Grace Whitney, and Sera R. Johnson.
Barbara served as a telegrapher in the Navy in WWII, played the organ in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Pleasant Hills, PA and was the director of the youth choir, while singing in the adult choir.
She was a devoted wife and mother.
Her love, Aubrey and she will be inurned in the Columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either or The .
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.