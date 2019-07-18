Home

Barbara Lea Bell Obituary
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Barbara Lea Bell, 71, of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown, PA.
Born on February 8, 1948 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Wilma (Hott) Holloway. She also was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert R. Bell, Jr.
Mrs. Bell was a 1967 graduate of Keyser High School.
Surviving is her husband, Robert R. Bell of Augusta, WV; two children, Melissa Bell of Keyser and Michael Bell of Altoona, PA; two brothers, Joseph Hott of Bella Vista, Arkansas and Frank Holloway of New Creek, WV; a sister, Ruth Harold of Old Fields, WV and four grandchildren, Tiffany and Amanda Powell and Jessica and Makayla Bell. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. James "Sonny" Dodds officiating.
Interment will be in the Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Bell's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 18 to July 25, 2019
