|
|
Barbara Sue Miller, 76, of "D" Street, Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on September 15, 1943 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Cleophas E. and Florence M. (Biermann) Kesecker. She also was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, R. Wayne Biggs.
Mrs. Miller was a 1962 graduate of Keyser High School and was formerly employed with the food service department at Potomac State College. She enjoyed sewing and crafting.
Surviving is her husband, Robert E. Miller; three stepchildren, Robyn, Rodney and Robert; one brother, Brian J. Kesecker and wife Linda of Keyser; one sister, Patricia A. Biggs of Westernport, MD and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9-11 a.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Miller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2, 2019