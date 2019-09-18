Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Sue Miller


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Sue Miller Obituary
Barbara Sue Miller, 76, of "D" Street, Keyser, WV, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.

Born on September 15, 1943 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Cleophas E. and Florence M. (Biermann) Kesecker. She also was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, R. Wayne Biggs.

Mrs. Miller was a 1962 graduate of Keyser High School and was formerly employed with the food service department at Potomac State College. She enjoyed sewing and crafting.

Surviving is her husband, Robert E. Miller; three stepchildren, Robyn, Rodney and Robert; one brother, Brian J. Kesecker and wife Linda of Keyser; one sister, Patricia A. Biggs of Westernport, MD and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9-11 a.m.

A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.

Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.

Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Miller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now