BARNUM - Beatrice Virginia "Tag" "Big Mom" (Bray) Paugh, 100, of Barnum, entered Heaven's gates on October 23, 2020.
Born September 15, 1920 in Chaffey, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys Myrel (Warnick) Bray.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Tag is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd W. "Pap" Paugh on October 25, 2002, an infant daughter, Joann; two sons, Jared "Jerry" Paugh and Larry Paugh; and great-great grandson, Braiden Ervin.
Tag devoted her life to being a homemaker and coal miner's wife. Her "boys" were her pride and joy. She was a faithful member of Cross United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was song leader. Her faith was evident throughout her life and her Bible was always near her.
She leaves behind her two sons, Terry Paugh and wife Doris of Barnum and Gary Paugh of Swanton; daughters-in-law, Joyce Paugh of Keyser, Connie Paugh of Elk Garden, and her best friend and daughter-in-law, Ellen Paugh. Tag also leaves behind eighteen grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren, forty-four great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation to those who cared for Tag and saw to it that she remained home where she wanted to be. Thank you, Missy Schwinabart, Kayla Weese, Julia Wilt, Crystal Dunithan, Abbie Lyons, Connie Paugh and others who participated in her care, as well as Potomac Valley Hospice for their dedication to Tag's comfort.
Family and friends will be received at Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Tuesday, October 27th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28th at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Tasker Cemetery.
