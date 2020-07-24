KEYSER - Benny Joseph Faulk, 68, of Armstrong Street, Keyser, WV, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.
Born on February 21, 1952 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Olan J. "Buck" Faulk, Jr. and Justina Mae (Parish) Faulk. He also was preceded in death by a brother, William J. "Bill" Faulk; a niece, Ginny Hendricks; a nephew, Bradley Faulk; his father-in-law, Joseph G. "Joe" Dawson and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Dawson) Anderson and Nancy (Sagal) Faulk.
Mr. Faulk was a 1970 graduate of Keyser High School. Benny loved music and all through his high school years, he was active in chorus as well as football, wrestling, track and various clubs. He was so proficient musically, that he could pick up any instrument and teach himself how to play it.
Benny served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era from 1972-78 and was a proud 30 year member of the Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship and loved all of the people he came in contact with through that journey. His grand kids were the light of his life, so much so, that his will to survive his battle with cancer was strengthened by the prospect of waiting on new grandchildren to arrive. His battle is finally over and he is now at peace with his loved ones who have gone before him.
Surviving is his wife and the love of his life, Donna D. (Dawson) Faulk; one son, Brian J. Faulk and wife Krista of Keyser; a daughter, Misty Stoller and husband Dave of Middlebourne, WV; a stepson, Ronnie H. Seagrave and wife Judy of Middlebourne; eight grandchildren, Brison, Benton, Nikki, Hunter, D.J., Jackie, Parker and Timmy; three brothers, Olan J."Buck" Faulk, III and wife Libbie of Virginia, Neal "Butch" Faulk of Keyser and Robert "Bob" Faulk and wife Sara of Chantilly, VA and a sister, Jeanette "Jean" Marshall of Keyser. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Barbara L. Dawson of Middlebourne and a sister-in-law, Nancy Faulk of Keyser.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-4 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m.
Military honors will be accorded by the WV Army National Guard Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either WVU Medicine Hospice, 100 Pin Oak Lane, Keyser, WV 26726 or to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
