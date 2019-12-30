|
|
KEYSER - Bertha M. Rader, 96, of James Street, Keyser, WV, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on November 14, 1923 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Simon P. and Mary E. (Hill) Smith. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. "Sonny" Rader on November 15, 2009; two daughters, Saundra Jean Rader and Barbara Ann Miller; three brothers, Joseph, Luther and Paul Smith and three sisters, Mary Smith, Anna Mae Iser and Tina Bowman.
Mrs. Rader was retired from the Mineral County Schools, having worked in the cafeteria at Keyser High School. Many years ago, she also was employed with Hackley's Grocery Store on Armstrong Street. She was a member of the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly, Keyser.
Surviving are one daughter, Bonnie L. Rader of Keyser; a son-in-law, Steve Miller of Keyser; three grandchildren, Steven Michael Miller, Christopher S. Miller and Melanie D. Hunt; nine great-grandchildren, Zinin, Briana, Preston, Braiden, Shayla, Hannah, Levi and Courtney Miller and Jacob Hunt and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Rader's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020