Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Rader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha M. Rader


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha M. Rader Obituary



KEYSER - Bertha M. Rader, 96, of James Street, Keyser, WV, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on November 14, 1923 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Simon P. and Mary E. (Hill) Smith. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. "Sonny" Rader on November 15, 2009; two daughters, Saundra Jean Rader and Barbara Ann Miller; three brothers, Joseph, Luther and Paul Smith and three sisters, Mary Smith, Anna Mae Iser and Tina Bowman.
Mrs. Rader was retired from the Mineral County Schools, having worked in the cafeteria at Keyser High School. Many years ago, she also was employed with Hackley's Grocery Store on Armstrong Street. She was a member of the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly, Keyser.
Surviving are one daughter, Bonnie L. Rader of Keyser; a son-in-law, Steve  Miller of Keyser; three grandchildren, Steven Michael Miller, Christopher S. Miller and Melanie D. Hunt; nine great-grandchildren, Zinin, Briana, Preston, Braiden, Shayla, Hannah, Levi and Courtney Miller and Jacob Hunt and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Rader's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -