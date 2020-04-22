|
KEYSER - Beth Ann Gabbert, 58, of Cypress Drive, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born on March 19, 1962 in Clarksburg, WV, she was a daughter of the late Donald Thomas and Lillian Evaline (Sandy) Price. She also was preceded in death by a stepson, Ted Gabbert and a sister, Charlene.
Beth was employed as a paraprofessional with the Mineral County Board of Education. She was a member of the West Virginia Service Personnel Association and the Sardis Baptist Church in Sardis, WV.
It's amazing how small a giant can be. That's Beth Ann Gabbert. Beth was a devoted and fiercely loving, mom, wife, sister and friend. What we'll all remember is not how she passed on, but the love she gave all her life, and the joy, courage and grace with which she lived her life.
Beth could always be counted on for a hug, a place to gather, a home-cooked meal or an unexpected gift. She loved her family unconditionally and served as the center and guiding light for all those in it. She set the example for how to live lovingly, generously and with a deep but light heart.
Beth never missed an opportunity for fun and her favorite times were those spent laughing with her loved ones. She had a caring nature and immensely giving spirit, with a heart that knew no strangers. She was known for her bright smile, her playful and adventurous approach to life, and her kind and compassionate soul.
She will be deeply missed and forever cherished by her family, friends and countless others whose lives she touched. Beth wouldn't want us to be sad. She would want us to be happy and to laugh and to share the memories of the love she gave us and of her life well lived. We love her forever.
Surviving is her husband of 24 years, Charles F. "Chuck" Gabbert; three children, Jason Hickey and wife Elizabeth, stationed with the U.S. Navy at Pax River, MD, Josh Hickey and significant other, Erin Ballard of Washington, DC and Amy Gabbert of Martinsburg, WV; two stepsons, Chuckie Gabbert and wife Erin of St. Louis, MO and Tim Gabbert of Ridgeley, WV; two grandchildren, Olivia and Atlas Hickey and two step grandchildren, Madison and Charlie Gabbert. Also surviving are three brothers, Brad Price of Clarksburg, Tom Price and wife Janet Tinny of Keyser and Donald Price, Jr. and wife Barb of New Mexico and a sister, Rebecca Wilkinson of Menifee, CA.
Due to the current health concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Gabbert's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020