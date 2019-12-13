|
|
KEYSER - Bethany Nicole "Beth" Green, 17, of Hesen Lane, Keyser, WV, died suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
Born on September 9, 2002 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of Tricia Nicole Champ and stepfather, Dean Rice of Keyser and Derick Green of Cumberland, MD. Beth was preceded in death by a grandfather, Allen Champ and a great-grandmother, Sondra McMannis.
Bethany was currently an 11th grade student at Keyser High School where she excelled in the culinary arts program at the Mineral County Vo-Tech Center. Bethany had a loving and giving generous spirit and was very active in the YWAM Program (Youth With A Mission.) An aspiring artist and writer, she was looking forward to having a book published that she was currently writing. She enjoyed drawing and sketching, loved music, horses, and eating macaroni and cheese. She was very excited at the prospect of getting her drivers license in the very near future and her favorite color was sapphire blue.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her grandparents and great-grandparents, Charlotte Champ and Glenn Broadwater of Corriganville, MD, Louis Wickard, Sr. of Cumberland, Cathy Champ of LaVale, MD and Richard McMannis of Cumberland; a brother, Mason Rice and a sister, Katelyn Whitacre, both of Keyser; aunts and uncles, George "Uncle Butch" and Eileen "Aunt I" Sneathen of Rio, WV and Uncle Louie and Aunt Bonnie Wickard of East Berlin, PA; cousins, Kyle, Zach, Matthew, Chad and Travis and many other numerous extended family members, friends and teachers that were so much a part of Bethany's life. Also surviving are her best friends, Skylar Smith of Keyser, Madi Smith of Lonaconing, MD and Emily Pritts of McCoole, MD.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor John Johnson officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Bethany's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
