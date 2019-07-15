Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Dolores Harbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Dolores Harbaugh Obituary
KEYSER, WV – Betty Dolores Harbaugh, 87, of Keyser, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospital.
Born on June 9, 1932 in Paw Paw, WV she was the daughter of the late Thomas Albert and Hazel Elizabeth (Cook) Kerns. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. "Tom" Harbaugh on December 6, 2002 and three infant sons.
Betty graduated from Paw Paw High School and Catherman's Business School and was a secretary for Celanese in the Central Trucking Department, Fredlock Funeral Home, Committee on Aging in Keyser and as a clerk at Tresino's Dress Shop, Finishing Touch and Main Street Book Store. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption, Ladies Guild and was an organist and pianist.
Surviving are her son, Shawn Harbaugh and wife Glynna of Bloomington, MD; her two daughters, Angela Bowers and husband David and Michelle Brill and husband Steven both of Keyser; her grandchildren, Lauren Snyder and husband Mark, Ashlie Brill, Hannah Wingler and husband Eric, Corey Brill, Brent Harbaugh and wife Kari and Brittany Chojar and her great-grandchildren, Rylan and Laurel Wingler, Emma and Ian Harbaugh and Kahlan and Kiya Chojar.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm. Funeral Services held after the visitation at the funeral Home at 2 pm with the Reverend Lauren Godwin officiating. Interment will follow services at St. Thomas Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Betty Dolores Harbaugh to Schwab Family Cancer Center of WMHS, 12500 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland, MD 21502
Condolences may be left for the family after Betty's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 15 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now