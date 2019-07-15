|
|
KEYSER, WV – Betty Dolores Harbaugh, 87, of Keyser, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospital.
Born on June 9, 1932 in Paw Paw, WV she was the daughter of the late Thomas Albert and Hazel Elizabeth (Cook) Kerns. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. "Tom" Harbaugh on December 6, 2002 and three infant sons.
Betty graduated from Paw Paw High School and Catherman's Business School and was a secretary for Celanese in the Central Trucking Department, Fredlock Funeral Home, Committee on Aging in Keyser and as a clerk at Tresino's Dress Shop, Finishing Touch and Main Street Book Store. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption, Ladies Guild and was an organist and pianist.
Surviving are her son, Shawn Harbaugh and wife Glynna of Bloomington, MD; her two daughters, Angela Bowers and husband David and Michelle Brill and husband Steven both of Keyser; her grandchildren, Lauren Snyder and husband Mark, Ashlie Brill, Hannah Wingler and husband Eric, Corey Brill, Brent Harbaugh and wife Kari and Brittany Chojar and her great-grandchildren, Rylan and Laurel Wingler, Emma and Ian Harbaugh and Kahlan and Kiya Chojar.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm. Funeral Services held after the visitation at the funeral Home at 2 pm with the Reverend Lauren Godwin officiating. Interment will follow services at St. Thomas Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Betty Dolores Harbaugh to Schwab Family Cancer Center of WMHS, 12500 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland, MD 21502
Condolences may be left for the family after Betty's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 15 to July 22, 2019