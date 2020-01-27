|
|
KEYSER – Betty J. Judy, 86, of Keyser, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born on January 3, 1934 in Elk Garden, WV, she was a daughter of the late Russell Paul and Lucrecia Merel (Hartman) Hoopengarner. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Junior E. Judy; her children, Gary Lee Judy, Rebecca Evonne Judy and Cheryl Elaine Taylor; a brother, Richard T. Hoopengarner; a sister, Lauvella Kimble; her grandson, Joey Fazzalore and a daughter-in-law, Juanita.
Betty was a former seamstress at the Keyser Garment Factory and a member of the Keyser Church of God.
Surviving are her three sons, Donald Judy of Golts, MD, Rev. Dr. Edward Judy and wife Julie of Summerville, GA and David Judy and of Preston, CT; four daughters, Carol Sue Evans and husband Richard of Maysville, WV, Dianna Barbarito and husband Frederick of Keyser, Sandra Baker and husband Raymond of Keyser and Betty Bowman and fiancé William Kimble of Bedford, PA; brothers, Harold Hoopengarner and wife Shirley of McCoole, MD, David Hoopengarner and wife Hanna of New Burn, NC and Paul Hoopengarner and wife Kathy of Keyser, WV. She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 1:00 pm with the Reverend Larry Idleman, Sr. officiating.
Interment will be held in Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden, WV.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Betty Jane Judy to the Keyser Church of God, 277 W. Piedmont Street, Keyser, WV 26726
Condolences may be left for the family after Betty's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020