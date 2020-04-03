|
BEL AIR, MD - Betty Jean Carriger, 88, peacefully passed away on April 1, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Bel Air, MD.
Betty was born on January 25, 1932, in Leechburg, PA. She was a long-time resident of Burlington, WV, and former member of both the Assumption Catholic Church in Keyser, WV, and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney, WV.
In addition to being a homemaker, devoted wife, and selfless mother, Betty was a caregiver at the former Heartland nursing home in Keyser, where she was recognized for her outstanding work on numerous occasions. She also enjoyed working at The Vineyard Home for disabled adults in Purgitsville, WV, where she was an inspiration for "Mountain Betty," the Vineyard's popular blackberry wine.
Betty saw the glory of God in the natural world. She loved being outside, taking walks in all kinds of weather, and spending time in her many flower gardens. Over the years, she may well have planted a thousand flower bulbs at her home in Burlington.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joe Hadel; mother, Mary Hadel; sister, Dorothy Sanders, and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Carriger.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Harley Carriger and her nine children, Laura (Steven) Reightler of Bel Air, MD, Sister Clare Marie of the Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, Michael Carriger of Decatur, IL, Jeffrey (Laurie) Carriger of Fernandina Beach, FL, Casey (Sandy) Carriger of Moorefield, WV, Nancy (Gerard) Martinsen of Shady Side, MD, Mary Carriger of Sunnyvale, CA, David (Jennifer) Carriger of Charleston, WV and Ellen (Michael) Brodeur of Sellersville, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brenna Carriger of Peoria, IL, Ethan (Megan) Carriger of Cincinnati, OH, Bethany Allen of Bettendorf, IA, Samuel Carriger of Decatur, IL, Patrick Carriger of Moorefield, WV, Evan Martinsen of Braintree, MA, Carly Martinsen of Riverside, RI, Molly Martinsen of Middletown, RI; Stephanie Reightler of Dundalk, MD, Nathaniel, Daniel and Kathryn Brodeur of Sellersville, PA, Julia and Hayden Carriger of Charleston, WV and one great-grandson, Jace Carriger of Moorefield, WV.
A private graveside service and committal will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery, Keyser, WV. A public memorial service and celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty Carriger to the Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 886 Cambria St., Cresson, PA 16630-1713.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020