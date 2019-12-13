|
|
KEYSER - Betty L. Flanagan, 92, of Romney, WV, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on July 9, 1927 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Earl Gerlach and Mary Frances (Charlton) Hamilton. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin W. Flanagan, Sr. on September 16, 2000.
Mrs. Flanagan was a homemaker and was a member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington, WV.
Surviving are her children, Calvin W. Flanagan, Jr. and wife Anna of Romney, Robert W. Flanagan and wife Elizabeth of Tularosa, NM and Lorraine D. Saville and husband Benny of Romney; one sister, Helene Gay Beatty and husband Bernard of Fort Ashby, WV; seven grandchildren, Keith, Patrick, Sarah, Eric and Brian Flanagan, Shannon Mitchell and Shay Ortega and six great-grandchildren, Vincent Dawson, Shawn and Paislee Flanagan, Tiffani and Dakota Mitchell and K.R. Ortega.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating.
Interment will be in the Arnold Cemetery, Junction, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Flanagan's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2019