|
|
ELK GARDEN - Bobbie Lee Copeland, 81, of Elk Garden, WV died on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Piney Valley Nursing Center in Keyser.
Born on July 3, 1938, in Elk Garden, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Evelyn M. (Puffenbarger) Copeland.
Bobbie was a coal miner who had worked for Allegheny Mining.
He is survived by his brothers, C.E. Copeland of Jonesville, VA, and Doug Copeland of Elk Garden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Polly, Bill, Betty, John and David Copeland, and Doris Evans.
Friends will be received at the C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., 710 Church St., Kitzmiller on Tuesday, September 10, from 5 to 8 PM.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 11, at 11 AM with Pastor Lee Robertson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 9 to Sept. 23, 2019