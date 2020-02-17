|
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Brandon Joseph Naughton, 31, of Virginia Beach, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Born on March 23, 1988 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of James J. and Carol A. (Crites) Naughton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and May Crites and Jim and Rose Naughton.
Brandon graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 2006, and from WVU in 2010 with a degree in Criminology and Investigation. He was an Assistant Manager at Harris Teeter and was in training for a Manager Position.
He was a member of The Church of the Assumption, Order of the Moose #662 both in Keyser, the Men's Auxiliary Queens Point Memorial Post #6775 in McCoole and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Surviving in addition to his parents, James J. and Carol A. Naughton of Keyser, WV are his brother, Ryan Naughton and wife Anny of Virginia Beach, VA; the love of his life his niece, Scarlet Naughton, who called him Uncle B. and his favorite aunt, JoAnn Gobel. He is also survived by his beloved other aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser from 1:00 – 2:00 pm.
A Memorial Service will follow visitation at 2:00 pm with the Reverend Ken Hamilton officiating.
Interment will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery, Keyser.
All friends are invited to attend, a Luncheon and Celebration of Brandon's Life at the McCoole after the services.
If desired, memorial contribution may be made in honor of Brandon Joseph Naughton to the Faith in Action Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1073, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Brandon's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020