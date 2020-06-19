KEYSER - Brian Price, 54 of Keyser, WV went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020.
He was born on Sept 28, 1965 in Keyser and is the son of Frederick H. Washington Sr. and Beverly Price Washington. He was preceded in death by his brothers Frederick "Bub" Washington Jr. and Todd Hartford Muse.
Brian was a member of Waldon United Methodist Church in Piedmont, WV and was a graduate of Keyser High School. He enjoyed fishing and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Besides his parents he is survived by his children Jessica Taylor and husband Aaron of Keyser, Christopher Robinette of Morgantown, Trae Davis and wife Lexy of Keyser, Jurnee Price of Barton, MD Jaiden Price of Keyser and Michael Hedrick. He is also survived by his brothers Rodney Twyman and wife Michelle of Carpendale, WV ,Chanse Twyman and wife Stephanie of Manassas, VA, Brandon Price Martinsburg, WV, Todd Washington of Keyser and Steve Meade of Altoona, PA. and sisters; Brittany Price of Keyser, India Simms of Hardford, CT and Tina Pearsall and husband Derwin of Sterling, VA, and five grandchildren, also his special friends Eric Lannon and David McGreevy.
Family and Friends will be received at Potomac Memorial Gardens for a Grave side Service on June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Officiating Rev. Darnell Allen.
Under the direction of the Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont WV.
Condolences may be left for the family after Brian's obituary at www.fredlockfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 26, 2020.