KEYSER - Buradean "Pap" Shirley, Jr., 84, of S. Water Street, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born on August 25, 1934 at Albright, WV, he was a son of the late Buradean Shirley and Leafy Lea Shears. He also was preceded in death by his grandparents who reared him, Edward and Mattie Shears; his wife, Betty F. (Helmick) Shirley on August 12, 1998; a brother, Bobby Kile; a sister, Leola Tichnell and a son-in-law, James Majors.
Mr. Shirley was retired as a mechanic with 28 years of service with the West Virginia Department of Highways. He enjoyed classic cars and trains and was an avid fan of old Western TV shows, "HeeHaw" and "Gunsmoke."
Surviving is his companion, Dorothy Hose of Moorefield, WV; his children, Nancy A. Marshall and companion, Dwayne Whiteman of Moorefield, Delores A. Major of Keyser and Beverly J. Kifer of Moorefield; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donna Leatherman and Rev. Roland Nairn, III officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Shirley's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019