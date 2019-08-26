Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Buradean Shirley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buradean "Pap" Shirley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buradean "Pap" Shirley Obituary

KEYSER - Buradean "Pap" Shirley, Jr., 84, of S. Water Street, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born on August 25, 1934 at Albright, WV, he was a son of the late Buradean Shirley and Leafy Lea Shears. He also was preceded in death by his grandparents who reared him, Edward and Mattie Shears; his wife, Betty F. (Helmick) Shirley on August 12, 1998; a brother, Bobby Kile; a sister, Leola Tichnell and a son-in-law, James Majors.
Mr. Shirley was retired as a mechanic with 28 years of service with the West Virginia Department of Highways. He enjoyed classic cars and trains and was an avid fan of old Western TV shows, "HeeHaw" and "Gunsmoke."
Surviving is his companion, Dorothy Hose of Moorefield, WV; his children, Nancy A. Marshall and companion, Dwayne Whiteman of Moorefield, Delores A. Major of Keyser and Beverly J. Kifer of Moorefield; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donna Leatherman and Rev. Roland Nairn, III officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Shirley's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buradean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now