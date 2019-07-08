|
KEYSER - On July 6, 2019, the Honorable C. Reeves Taylor, 84, retired judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, died peacefully at his home that he shared with his devoted and loving wife, Regina Marie Rinker Taylor, after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loved ones.
Reeves was born in Keyser, WV on December 7, 1934, the elder of two sons of the late Harry Reeves Taylor, Keyser attorney, and the late Mary Virginia Johnson Taylor, originally from Piedmont, WV. He is also predeceased in death by his first wife of 55 years, Neva Inez Courrier Taylor.
A 1952 graduate of Keyser High School, Reeves was a recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award and the J. Edward Kelley Award, that has recognized the outstanding male student-athlete in each year's senior class at KHS since 1946. In 1954, he earned an Associate of Arts degree in pre-law from Potomac State College of West Virginia University (WVU), playing football under legendary Coach Dana Lough his freshman year. He then went on to Morgantown, WV, where he earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree and Juris Doctorate Degree in 1958.
After law school, Reeves returned to Keyser where he practiced law for 18 years, serving as the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney from 1961-1964, before being elected Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court of West Virginia, in 1976. He served on the bench for 20 years until his retirement in 1997, riding a 3-county circuit covering Mineral, Grant and Tucker Counties.
Reeves held memberships in the West Virginia Judicial Association and the State Bar, among others. He has served as president of the Mineral County Bar Association, as president of the Potomac State Alumni Association, is a 50-year member of the Keyser Lions Club, the Loyal Order of Moose, and the J. Edward Kelley Society.
Reeves has served on many boards in the community, including the Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Keyser-Mineral County Public Library and the Developmental Center and Workshop, among others.
Reeves had a wonderful sense of humor, generous smile, and an absolute adoration of everything WVU. He was a lover of jazz music, good food and an occasional cocktail or two. He loved to spend time with family and friends, dance, play bridge, and travel - both domestically and aboard. In particular, he enjoyed visiting the city of New Orleans again and again.
In addition to his wife, Gina, Reeves is survived by four children: Reva Taylor Hartsock and husband, Ed, of Sterling, VA; Chuck Taylor, of Keyser; Harry Taylor and wife, Amy, of Morgantown, WV and Rick Taylor and partner, Mo El-Shiekh, of Philadelphia, PA; His wife's two children: Craig Heavener and wife, Kirstie and Clinton Heavener and wife, Mary; Grandchildren: Taylor Hartsock, Garrett Hartsock and Davis Hartsock; Zachary Taylor, Benjamin Taylor and Cody Lough; Chad Taylor, Drew Taylor and Jordan Taylor; Brittany Heavener, and Craig Heavener, Jr. and great-grandchilden: Scott White and Ali White. One brother: David H. Taylor and wife Barbara, of Morgantown, WV, along with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided to Reeves in his final months by the following caregivers, who made his comfortable return home possible after an extended hospitalization and rehabilitation stay at Piney Valley: Kathy Jenkins, Donita Redman, Gilda Davis, Aubryn Taylor, Ted Lease and Sandi McBride. In addition, Tina Loomis, Hospice Nurse, and Linae Amtower, Hospice Aide, allowed him a beautifully dignified and comfortable death at home.
As a benevolent man of science, it was always his desire to donate his remains to the WVU School of Medicine for educational purposes. Accordingly, no immediate services will occur. However, a Celebration of Life will be held in Keyser at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that charitable donations be made to Aging & Family Services of Mineral County, WV, 875 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726 or to the Taylor/Galbraith Potomac State College Scholarship Fund, c/o WVU Foundation, One Waterfront Place, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26527-1650 or to Mineral County Library Association, 105 N. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 8 to July 15, 2019