KEYSER - Calvin Dale Alt, Sr., of Keyser, WV, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at home.
Born April 21, 1933 in Keyser, he was the son of the late Homer Glenn Alt, Sr., and Lucille (Knight) Alt.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Homer Glenn Alt, Jr., Charles Alt, Darwin Alt (Gerry), and Joanna Llewellyn (Ken).
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Calvin was a graduate of West Virginia University, having earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering.
Mr. Alt had been an engineer for the West Virginia Department of Highways. Calvin had also worked for Gates Engineering, where he had been the Chief Project Engineer for the stadium at WVU.
He was a lifetime member of Mineral Baptist Church and charter member of the Fountain Ruritan Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Calvin loved a good practical joke!
The great joy in his life was his family. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Norma Jean (Shipman) Alt; children, Calvin Dale Alt, Jr. (Joni), Larry Alan Alt (Carla), Janis Alt Fleming (Tim), and Darla Alt Jantsch (Steve); grandchildren, Steven Mark Jantsch, Kalisha Fleming Hill (Jeremy), Hannah Jantsch Wolf (David), Karis Fleming Strevig (Lee), Peter Jantsch Clayton Dale Alt (Emily), Katelin Fleming, Caleb Jantsch, Jennifer Alt, Calyb Felvus, and Angelica Felvus; great-grandchildren, Grace Wolf, Elise Wolf, Roman Wolf, Violet Wolf, Kent Strevig, and Jayce Strevig; sisters, Martha Spencer Raines and Judy Staggs; sisters-in-law, Wilma Alt and Jean Alt; several nieces and nephews; and, special friend, Chuck Gattens.
Friends will be received at Grace Fellowship of Mineral Baptist Church, Route 46, Fort Ashby, on Monday from 6-8 PM and Tuesday from 1-2 PM.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 2 PM in the church, with Pastor Kris Lengel, officiating.
Interment will be in Mineral Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mineral Baptist Church, P.O. Box 140, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019