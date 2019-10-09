|
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Carol M. Bosley was empathetic to a fault. She had the observation and listening skills to see needs that needed to be filled. And then she assured they were filled.
Carol's generosity and empathy was not limited to family and friends. Small kindnesses were anonymously delivered: food, clothes, a restaurant tab picked up, summer camp registration fees, a larger tip to a student working for an education. Quiet, small things in a way; meaningful to the recipients.
With her death Saturday, Oct. 5, at Rose Arbor Hospice, these touches will be missed.
Carol's family and friends also know and cherish the legacy of good work she leaves behind. She managed the unfunded library at her children's elementary school in Ohio. She spent hours volunteering as a Sunday School teacher, Church Council member, visitor to the ill and dying, altar guild stalwart and much more as the family moved from Akron to Detroit, suburban Washington, New Jersey, Northwest Indiana and, ultimately, to retirement in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Her skill at maintaining friendships with thoughtful, heartfelt notes, in perfect handwriting and without strikeout or correction, was unrivaled.
Carol was born Aug. 15, 1943 in Newburg, W.Va. to Claude A. and Rosemary Machamer. In ninth grade, the family moved to Keyser, W. Va. She graduated from Keyser High School in 1961 and in 1963 from Potomac State College of West Virginia University with an associate in arts degree before pursuing her bachelor's degree at Fairmont State.
Trained as an educator, Carol was a magna cum laude graduate of Fairmont State College and put those skills to work both as a substitute teacher and nursery schoolteacher. She was, as her husband liked to say, "the brains of our family. She was a scholar, I just graduated." Her children agree; she made everything work.
She met her husband of 55 years, Scott, who survives, in high school and they married on Aug. 29, 1964 before beginning their senior years in college.
She is also survived by her their two children, daughter Julie Carol Bosley, Kalamazoo; son Jeffrey Scott Bosley, daughter-in-law Julie Richards Bosley and granddaughters Megan and Devin Bosley, Larkspur, Calif.; one sister, Barbara (Michael) Gingerich, Dumfries, Va.; and one sister-in-law, Sandra Rhodes of Sebring, Fla. as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carol is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kalamazoo.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Langeland Funeral Homes Westside Chapel, 3926 South 9th Street, Kalamazoo.
Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11200 Old Georgetown Road, N. Bethesda, Md., where she developed a love for playing in the bell choir. Family will be available following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (www.lymphaticnetwork.org), 40 Garvies Point Road, Suite D, Glen Cove, N.Y. 11542.
