Carol "Amah" (Williams) Miller
1939 - 2020
NEW CREEK – Carol "Amah" Williams Miller, 80, of New Creek, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence in the presence of her family.
Born on December 25, 1939, in Keyser, WV, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Carrie E. (Rotruck) Williams. She is also preceded in death by her brother, James Williams.
Carol graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1957, and Catherman's Business School. She was formerly employed by Westvaco for 8 years then was a Mineral County school bus driver for 15 years and was a faithful member of the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed feeding her wildlife friends and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 56 years, Jesse Gerald Miller; her children, Mark Miller and wife Sandy of Keyser, her daughter Krista L. Hoban and fiancé Scott Lough of Scherr; her grandchildren, Tyler Hoban and wife Molly, Joshua Hoban and Joelle Miller and her great-grandson, Peyton Hoban.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Philos Cemetery, Westernport, MD with the Reverend Donna Leatherman officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mineral County Humane Society, c/o Joy Fertig, 831 Cut Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Carol obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
