BURLINGTON - Carol Sue "Susie" Helman, 74, of Parrill Hollow Road, Burlington, WV, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on August 25, 1945 in Salisbury, PA, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Curtis and Mabel Jenny (Beynon) Showalter. The youngest of 12 children, she was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters and an infant daughter, Suzette Angel Helman.
Mrs. Helman was a 1963 graduate of Salisbury High School and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. She was Protestant by faith and enjoyed flower gardening.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Terry F. "Butch" Helman and a son, Terry Lee Helman and wife Sonja of Owings Mills, MD.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Arnold Cemetery, Junction, WV, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Caldwell, Jr. officiating.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that contributions in memory of Carol Sue Helman be made to a .
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Helman's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020