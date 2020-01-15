Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Helman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sue "Susie" Helman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Sue "Susie" Helman Obituary
BURLINGTON - Carol Sue "Susie" Helman, 74, of Parrill Hollow Road, Burlington, WV, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on August 25, 1945 in Salisbury, PA, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Curtis and Mabel Jenny (Beynon) Showalter. The youngest of 12 children, she was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters and an infant daughter, Suzette Angel Helman.
Mrs. Helman was a 1963 graduate of Salisbury High School and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. She was Protestant by faith and enjoyed flower gardening.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Terry F. "Butch" Helman and a son, Terry Lee Helman and wife Sonja of Owings Mills, MD.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Arnold Cemetery, Junction, WV, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Caldwell, Jr. officiating.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that contributions in memory of Carol Sue Helman be made to a .
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Helman's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -