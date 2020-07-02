KEYSER - Carole Ann Daugherty, 73, of Vernon Street, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence.
Born on January 11, 1947 in Keyser, WV, she was the daughter of the late Junior A. "Fritz" and Wanda M. (Lantz) Avers. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and James Avers.
Methodist by faith and baptized at Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser, Mrs. Daugherty was employed as a bartender for many years at numerous bars in Pennsylvania and retired as the Human Resources Manager at Wild Bill's Food in Lancaster, PA. She also was a member of Chapter # 701, Women of the Moose in Elizabethtown PA.
Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Leston Daugherty, Jr.: a daughter, Kimberly Good and husband Daniel of Elizabethtown, PA; two sons, Leston Daugherty, III of Fayetteville, PA and Michael Daugherty and wife Lisa of Middletown, PA; four grandchildren, Lorrie Good, Alexander Good, Michelle Daugherty and Rebekah Daugherty and five great-grandchildren, Kairi and Roxas Hernandez, Chloe Kessler and Lennox and Olive Daugherty. Also surviving are three brothers, Douglas Avers and wife Sharon, Jerry Avers and wife Della, and Dennis Avers and wife Gwen, all of Mt. Joy, PA.
Friends my call the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Allen officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are recommended and guests are asked to observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Daugherty obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.