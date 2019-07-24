|
KEYSER, WV - Carroll L. "Tucker" Cain, 83 of Keyser, passed away on July 19, 2019 at home while under the care of Hospice of Potomac Valley.
Born on December 19, 1935, in McCoole, MD, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Lillian M. Tharpe Cain. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda L. Heare and his brother, Harry C. Cain. Carroll was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Carroll was a Graduate of Bruce High School, Class of 1953. After graduation, he worked at the A&P in Westernport until he was drafted into U. S. Navy, where he was assigned to the USS Valley Forge. Upon Carroll's discharge from active service, he was employed with Westvaco Luke Mill where he retired with 38 years of service. After retirement, Carroll enjoyed golf, participating in the Genealogical Society of Allegany County Maryland as well as researching his family's genealogy and socializing with others over a cup of coffee or meal.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley A. (Paul) Cain: three children: Melissa Cain; Terry "Buck" Cain and partner Kelli Kashmir; and Gary Cain: and one granddaughter, Brandee (Cain) Lovett and husband Robert "Bruce" Lovett, IV.
Carroll's wishes were that his remains be donated to The Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University with hopes that their research would benefit others. Upon the return of his cremains, at his request a US Navy Military Honor Sea Committal will be held.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice Care of Potomac Valley for their care and compassion during Carroll's illness. In particular, Patti and Trena, whose visits often brought a smile to Carroll's face during his final days. The family also wishes to acknowledge Anita, with Comfort Keepers, for her care as well as the time she spent with Carroll reminiscing. Finally, the family would like to thank our neighbor Pat who aided Carroll over the years.
Markwood Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family after Carroll's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 24 to July 31, 2019