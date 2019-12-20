Home

Catherine Joyce "Kay" Hattal

Catherine Joyce "Kay" Hattal Obituary
KEYSER - Catherine "Kay" Joyce Hattal, 74, of Keyser, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born July 18, 1945 in Potsdam, NY, she was the daughter of the late Earl H. Olmstead and Beatrice M. (Brothers) Olmstead.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hattal; brother, Wayne Olmstead; sister Patricia Wheeler; and an infant sister.
Mrs. Hattal was a graduate of Draper High School, in New York. She also received her nursing assistant certificate from Anne Arundel Community College.
She had worked in a plastic plant for many years, and she also worked in home health as a home care aide.
Mrs. Hattal was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Keyser, where she sang in the choir. She also sang in the choir at Dawson United Methodist Church.
Kay enjoyed her time playing bingo and attending her water aerobics class. She was very active in her community.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice C. Burford and husband, Paul, of Keyser.
Friends will be received at Calvary United Methodist Church, Keyser, on Monday from 11 AM-Noon.
The funeral service will follow in the church at Noon, with Pastors Wayne Gosnell and Mike McGowan, officiating.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with medical expenses.
The Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019
