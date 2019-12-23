|
KEYSER - Cecil Noah Rohrbaugh, 94, of Knobley Road, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV while under the care of WV Caring Hospice.
Born on December 26, 1924 in Luke, MD, he was a son of the late Noah Benjamin and Ethel Naomi (Whitacre) Rohrbaugh. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Louise (Ray) Rohrbaugh on March 25, 2017; two brothers, William and John Rohrbaugh and three sisters, Dorothy Leatherman, Velma Parish and Pearl Rogers.
Mr. Rohrbaugh was employed for over 36 years with Walter Yoder and Sons as an operating engineer through Local 37, International Union of Operating Engineers in Cumberland, MD. He also was a life long farmer, tilling the land on the family farm and enjoying the blessings that God gave to him there. He was a US Army veteran of World War II and served as the pastor of the Willowdale Chapel on Knobley Road for 25 years. He also served as the Sunday School Superintendent and Sunday School teacher of the adult class for 42 years. His love for his family was surpassed only by the deep and abiding love he had for Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
Surviving are his children, Mary Jane Smith of Keyser; Sandra Likens and husband William of Burlington, WV and Cecil Todd Rohrbaugh and wife Sandy of New Creek, WV; three brothers, Allen Rohrbaugh and wife Shirley, Alvin Rohrbaugh and wife Delores and David Rohrbaugh and wife Lois, all of Keyser and one sister, Janice Rohrbaugh of Keyser. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Tina Luttrell and husband JR, Jaime Mason and husband Charles, Jr., Kathryn Evans and husband Robert and Caleb Rohrbaugh and wife Marci; five great-grandchildren, Kiersten Heavener and husband Tyler, Ryley Mason and Case, Noah and Anniston Rohrbaugh and two great-great grandchildren, Samuel and Paisley Heavener.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Donald Leatherman officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Rohrbaugh's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019