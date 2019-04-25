Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home
917 Cemetery Road
Martinsburg, WV 25404
(304) 263-4922
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosedale Funeral Home
917 Cemetery Road
Martinsburg, WV 25404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosedale Funeral Home
917 Cemetery Road
Martinsburg, WV 25404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Leatherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Albert "Charley" Leatherman


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Albert "Charley" Leatherman Obituary
Charles "Charley" Albert Leatherman, 70 of Martinsburg passed away on April 23, 2019.
Born July 15, 1948 in Keyser, West Virginia, he was the son of the late James and Marguerite Leatherman.
Charley was a 1966 graduate of Keyser High School. He attended WVU and graduated from Catherman's Business School in Cumberland, Maryland.
He retired from the United States Postal Service.
He received many honors while working for the USPS and was inducted into the Edward Kelly Society, Keyser High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and Keyser High School 100th Century Football Team.
Charley was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels of Berkeley County.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Rebecca Friddle Leatherman; his children: Jessica Susan Leatherman Stebbins and her husband, Dave, and Marguerite "Maggie" Rebecca Leatherman Jackson and her husband, Jonathan; grandchildren: Christopher Lee Kersey, James David Stebbins, Carter Jessica Stebbins, Khaleesi Belle Jackson, and Charlotte "Charley" Hope Jackson; sister, Krista Leatherman Schejbal and her husband, Dewey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Edgar Leatherman, Jr.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6-8pm at Rosedale Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231, Meals on Wheels of Berkeley County, 116 E., King St., Martinsburg, WV 25401 (304)263-6622, or Mountaineer Food Bank, 484 Enterprise Dr., Gassaway, WV 26624
Condolences may be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now