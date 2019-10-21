|
KEYSER - Charles Arthur Boswell, 84, of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Morgantown Nursing and Rehab Center, Morgantown, WV.
Born on November 12, 1934 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Martha (Boswell) Landis and stepfather, Adam Landis.
Surviving are his two daughters, Rebecca Durbin and husband Lance of Paw Paw, WV and Stacy Rhoads and husband Kevin of Rawlings, MD and four grandchildren, Brandon Durbin, Brittany Sexton, Nicholas Durbin and Cassandra Sexton.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Shreve officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Springfield Hill Cemetery, Springfield, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Boswell's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019